Trump Puts Blame On Pompeo For Firing State Department's Inspector General

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
President Donald Trump won’t take responsibility for firing the State Department’s inspector general.

According to Business Insider, Trump fired him at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reports show that Steve Linick was investigating Pompeo before he was fired.

Linick was looking into Pompeo’s decision to expedite an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

He was also looking into allegations of Pompeo using government employees to run personal errands.

Trump says Pompeo requested he fire State Department inspector general

U.S. President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to fire the State...
Grassley asks Trump for 'explanation' on firing of top State Dept. watchdog to ensure it's not for 'political reasons'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is demanding President Trump explain to Congress why he fired the State...
