Some Siskiyou County restaurants plan to reopen their dining rooms

Under the extended phase two reopening procedures in California, restaurants are allowed to have dine-in services under strict social distancing protocols.

with governor newsom's announcement, a majority of california's 58 counties will meet the new criteria to reopen.

Siskiyou county, though, has already been in an extended phase two, which allows retail shops, schools and childcare to re-open additionally, it allows restaurants to resume dine in services.

Restaurants do need to follow guidelines posted by the california department of health and osha.

One yreka restaurant is looking forward to seeing customers walk through the doors and enjoy a meal, but they first want to make sure it's safe.

Christy gamache-rennock says, "we definitely are ready to open, we're ready to get back to seeing our customers and all of that.

But just as a safety precaution we want to make sure we have our own personal plan in place.

Make sure that we have everything that we need to make sure that our customer's have that same old casa ramos experience that they had before."

the casa ramos in yreka plans to allow customers to dine in this friday.

