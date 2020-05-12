Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some Siskiyou County restaurants plan to reopen their dining rooms

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Some Siskiyou County restaurants plan to reopen their dining rooms

Some Siskiyou County restaurants plan to reopen their dining rooms

Under the extended phase two reopening procedures in California, restaurants are allowed to have dine-in services under strict social distancing protocols.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Some Siskiyou County restaurants plan to reopen their dining rooms

(take josh key) with governor newsom's announcement, a majority of california's 58 counties will meet the new criteria to reopen.

Siskiyou county, though, has already been in an extended phase two, which allows retail shops, schools and childcare to re-open (topic key) additionally, it allows restaurants to resume dine in services.

Restaurants do need to follow guidelines posted by the california department of health and osha.

One yreka restaurant is looking forward to seeing customers walk through the doors and enjoy a meal, but they first want to make sure it's safe.

Christy gamache-rennock says, "we definitely are ready to open, we're ready to get back to seeing our customers and all of that.

But just as a safety precaution we want to make sure we have our own personal plan in place.

Make sure that we have everything that we need to make sure that our customer's have that same old casa ramos experience that they had before."

(take josh key) the casa ramos in yreka plans to allow customers to dine in this friday.

Reporting from medford, josh




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 In Siskiyou County, which is in an extended Phase 2 reopening, restaurants are able to have customers dine in. But… https://t.co/8BcueyZNI4 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rosepepper Cantina chooses to stay closed during phase one [Video]

Rosepepper Cantina chooses to stay closed during phase one

Phase one of Davidson County reopening allows restaurants to open their dining area at a 50% capacity, but some restaurants are choosing not to open.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:22Published
Jackson, Wyandotte, Johnson counties begin reopening [Video]

Jackson, Wyandotte, Johnson counties begin reopening

Some businesses in Jackson, Wyandotte and Johnson counties were allowed to reopen Monday. But not all business owners are opening up their dining rooms just because they can.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:56Published