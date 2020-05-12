Global  

Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic

Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic

Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli asked to be released from prison to work on a COVID-19 cure.

According to Business Insider, court documents show Shkreli’s plea was denied by a federal judge.

The judge related his claim to the same "delusional self-aggrandizing behavior" that landed him in prison in the first place.

Shkreli also claimed he suffers from underlying severe allergies” and asthma, making him more vulnerable to catching the virus in prison.

