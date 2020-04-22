Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United: The season so far

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Man United: The season so far

Man United: The season so far

A look at the progress of Man United's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus.

They remain firmly in the race for a top four finish, despite periods of the season where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under pressure.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zanialmirda

za @premierleague Team: Manchester United Season:12/13 Manager: SAF Players: RVP, Rooney, Cleverley, Carrick, Fletche… https://t.co/d0AL0mRHXE 18 seconds ago

FMugaviri

WUNNA 🇿🇼 RT @utdreport: #mufc are ready to sanction an extension to Dean Henderson's loan at Sheffield United and allow him to finish the season the… 33 seconds ago

OnlyOneTiley

Darth Tiley RT @1ELITEANALYSIS: #mufc are ready to sanction an extension to Dean Henderson's loan at Sheffield United and allow him to finish the seaso… 51 seconds ago

taxandpensions

Paul Elliott - iQ Business Services. RT @andycuz23: Leeds United what a club. 1st thing they did before anyone else was for the players to take a cut to pay all the other staff… 1 minute ago

johnManU777

john RT @mnuupdates: Manchester United are ready to sanction an extension to Dean Henderson's loan at Sheffield United and allow him to finish t… 3 minutes ago

kwame_agyei

Daniel Kwame Agyei 🤓 RT @cmwinterburn: A small word on Ighalo’s future at Manchester United. Club ideally would like to extend loan but Shanghai Shenhua unlikel… 5 minutes ago

Iam_walt

102Retlaw RT @NightGourd: @premierleague Team: Manchester United Season: 2012-13 Manager: Sir Alex Ferguson Players: De Gea, Evra, Ferdinand, Vidic,… 5 minutes ago

EJ_1892

EJ RT @SwissRamble: Final call for today’s thread on Manchester United’s financial results for the 3rd quarter of the 2019/20 season, giving a… 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool, Man City & United Battle for £130M Adama Traore! Transfer Talk [Video]

Liverpool, Man City & United Battle for £130M Adama Traore! Transfer Talk

On today’s Transfer Talk we take you around Europe for all of the biggest transfer news. We kick off in the Premier League, where Adama Traore is being courted by Liverpool and the two Manchester..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:57Published
GT Racer Trailer [Video]

GT Racer Trailer

GT Racer Trailer This is classic car racing! A worldwide fast growing phenomenon where colorful characters live out their most sophisticated car-crazed dreams. GT RACER takes you literally inside..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:26Published