Joe Jonas thought Marilyn Manson played him when he wanted to be on Jonas Brothers guest list

Joe Jonas thought Marilyn Manson played him when he wanted to be on Jonas Brothers guest list Joe didn't think it was the real Marilyn Manson asking to be on the Jonas Brothers' guest list at one of their shows.

The shock rocker was pictured with Joe after the band's gig last June, and the picture went viral on social media.

Joe - who is joined by his siblings Kevin and Nick Jonas in the pop trio - has admitted he was so shocked that the 'Antichrist Superstar' singer is a fan of his band, that he thought someone was playing a game with him when he received the request.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Joe said: He added:

Joe Jonas has admitted he thought he was being played when Marilyn Manson wanted to be on the guest list for the Jonas Brothers' gig - but he turned out to be a huge fan of the pop group.

