Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID 19 Tracking

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
COVID 19 Tracking

COVID 19 Tracking

An Oneida County software developer has written an application that can be used to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID 19 Tracking

Pandemic.....using technology.

A computer software developer calls oneida county home.

But aaron labella is working with a company three thousand miles away to create computer software that can be used to help track people who develop coronavirus symptoms. newschannel 2's kirk tupaj explains how the app works and what the benefits are.

California software company oversightmd has developed a remote monitoring and wellness platform through a mobile cloud application.

It basically works by downloading an app to your phone, tablet, or computer and then you input information about your health.

The application could be used to keep the spread of covid 19 to a minimum.

There are applications that track where infected people have been, but ceo mark godwin believes this application does much more than that.

.

None .

None sot: mark godwin, ceo oversightmd apple and google have their focal point on contact tracing.

We're really focusing on the symptom side of thingsand really early intervention in managing covid, in managing the spread of covid.

A local software developer that wrote the application explains why this technology is so much better than contact tracing.

Sot: aaron, software developer it doesn't really matter who you've been in contact with.

What really matters is identifying the high risk population, and keeping them safe from the people that are showing symptoms. now i get it, there is a part of this virus that is asymptomatic, and there are people that are not showing symptoms. this technology relies on the individual to input their own health symptoms. so long as people are being honest and accurate about their health, the response time for intervention would be more immediate, keeping the spread of infection to a minimum.

Sot: aaron, software developer every single place that starts to open up as the states and the local businesses start to california software company oversighd has devoped a mote



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Medics disappointed with new COVID-19 advisory for health workers

Many resident doctors associations in the national capital have expressed their dissatisfaction with...
Mid-Day - Published

Facebook and YouTube took 7 days to remove an hour-long video filled with COVID-19 conspiracies

Facebook and YouTube took 7 days to remove an hour-long video filled with COVID-19 conspiracies· An hour-long video filled with COVID-19 conspiracy theories has been watched more than half a...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Save At The Grocery Store As Prices Rise [Video]

How To Save At The Grocery Store As Prices Rise

If you buy groceries, you don’t need numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to know what’s going on, KDKA's Brenda Waters reports

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
Finance Chair Bob Mendes still deciding whether to propose alternative to Mayor's budget [Video]

Finance Chair Bob Mendes still deciding whether to propose alternative to Mayor's budget

Metro faces a large property tax increase following the COVID-19 shutdown. Council members could have as many as five different budgets to debate before passing one by the end of June.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:29Published