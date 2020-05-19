COVID 19 Tracking

An Oneida County software developer has written an application that can be used to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Pandemic.....using technology.

A computer software developer calls oneida county home.

But aaron labella is working with a company three thousand miles away to create computer software that can be used to help track people who develop coronavirus symptoms. newschannel 2's kirk tupaj explains how the app works and what the benefits are.

California software company oversightmd has developed a remote monitoring and wellness platform through a mobile cloud application.

It basically works by downloading an app to your phone, tablet, or computer and then you input information about your health.

The application could be used to keep the spread of covid 19 to a minimum.

There are applications that track where infected people have been, but ceo mark godwin believes this application does much more than that.

sot: mark godwin, ceo oversightmd apple and google have their focal point on contact tracing.

We're really focusing on the symptom side of thingsand really early intervention in managing covid, in managing the spread of covid.

A local software developer that wrote the application explains why this technology is so much better than contact tracing.

Sot: aaron, software developer it doesn't really matter who you've been in contact with.

What really matters is identifying the high risk population, and keeping them safe from the people that are showing symptoms. now i get it, there is a part of this virus that is asymptomatic, and there are people that are not showing symptoms. this technology relies on the individual to input their own health symptoms. so long as people are being honest and accurate about their health, the response time for intervention would be more immediate, keeping the spread of infection to a minimum.

Sot: aaron, software developer every single place that starts to open up as the states and the local businesses start to