Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Space Force with Steve Carrell - Netflix - Official Trailer - Season 1 - Plot synopsis: A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency -- Space Force -- ready for lift-off.

Starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O.

Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Lisa Kudrow, Roy Wood Jr., Jane Lynch, Jessica St.

Clair, Alex Sparrow, Chris Gethard, Don Lake, Ginger Gonzaga release date May 29, 2020 (on Netflix)

