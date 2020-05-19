Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, Girlfriend, Die Together In Las Vegas

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, Girlfriend, Die Together In Las Vegas

'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, Girlfriend, Die Together In Las Vegas

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died.

He was 30 years old.

Best known for his appearance as 'Tyler Crowley,' in the 2008 film "Twilight," Boyce was found dead in a Las Vegas residence.

The Clark County coroner's office says Boyce was found dead with his girlfriend, Natalie Adenike Adepoju, on May 13th.

According to CNN, the cause and manner of death is still being determined.

Boyce's mother paid tribute to both her son and Adepoju, saying Boyce was 'the best chef,' and in the process of opening a restaurant.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend Natalie found dead in Las Vegas

American actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for appearing in 'Twilight,' has died. He was 30. According...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsDNADaily CallerMENAFN.comWorldNewsJust JaredChicago S-TTIMEUSATODAY.comTMZ.comIndiaTimesAceShowbiz


Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death: New Details Revealed, Plus Family Speaks Out

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead at home last week in Las Vegas...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead with girlfriend https://t.co/FXMbAnWXDN 7 seconds ago

MpressT

94% Fx MpressT 🇯🇲 RT @NBCBLK: Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor known for starring in 'Twilight,' and his girlfriend were found dead at their Las Vegas residence… 42 seconds ago

Daniella23031

Dan RT @PopCrave: ‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, have passed away. Their causes of death ar… 2 minutes ago

uPoliticat

Lazy Cat Loc-ked RT @Complex: #Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead inside their apartment in Las Vegas: ht… 3 minutes ago

d_vets

Dago RT @people: Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Girlfriend Found Dead in Las Vegas #PeopleNow https://t.co/ehkI8F4zts 4 minutes ago

danahemmings34

dana hemmings RT @ABC7NY: 'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas https://t.co/Uq6jRPtiZ7 https://t.co/wbiDzjZ8nw 4 minutes ago

hi7cd6ab

Hi7cd6ab RT @WLTX: 'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas https://t.co/dw248Mm6hJ 6 minutes ago

360MamaDukes206

Mamadukes12 RT @robpattinsonww: On May 13, 2020, the actor who portrayed Tyler in @Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce, passed away at the age of 30. Cause o… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas [Video]

TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in Las Vegas. This is according to TMZ - Boyce's mother confirming the news on social media.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
TMZ: Twilight star found dead [Video]

TMZ: Twilight star found dead

TMZ: Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas apartment.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published