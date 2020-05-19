'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, Girlfriend, Die Together In Las Vegas

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died.

He was 30 years old.

Best known for his appearance as 'Tyler Crowley,' in the 2008 film "Twilight," Boyce was found dead in a Las Vegas residence.

The Clark County coroner's office says Boyce was found dead with his girlfriend, Natalie Adenike Adepoju, on May 13th.

According to CNN, the cause and manner of death is still being determined.

Boyce's mother paid tribute to both her son and Adepoju, saying Boyce was 'the best chef,' and in the process of opening a restaurant.