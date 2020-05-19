Global  

TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas

TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in Las Vegas.

This is according to TMZ - Boyce's mother confirming the news on social media.

TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas

BOYCE'S MOTHER CONFIRMING THENEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA..HE WAS 30- YEARS OLD.BOYCE PLAYED TYLER CROWLEY INTHE FIRST TWILGHT MOVIE.HE LEAVES BEHIND A 10-YEAR OLDDAUGHTER.A LOCAL CROS




