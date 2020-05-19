Global  

Coronavirus Death Toll By ZIP Code Illustrates Deepening Racial Divide Across NYC

Coronavirus Death Toll By ZIP Code Illustrates Deepening Racial Divide Across NYC

Coronavirus Death Toll By ZIP Code Illustrates Deepening Racial Divide Across NYC

New data from the Department of Health shows a deepening divide as black and Latino communities are dying at twice the rate of their white counterparts, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Coronavirus Death Toll Illustrates Inequality, Deepening Racial Divide Across New York City

New data from the Department of Health shows a deepening divide as black and Latino communities are...
