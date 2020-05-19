Coronavirus Death Toll By ZIP Code Illustrates Deepening Racial Divide Across NYC Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published 4 days ago Coronavirus Death Toll By ZIP Code Illustrates Deepening Racial Divide Across NYC New data from the Department of Health shows a deepening divide as black and Latino communities are dying at twice the rate of their white counterparts, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. 0

CBS 2 - Published 4 days ago







