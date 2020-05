JPS graduations underway Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:50s - Published 44 minutes ago JPS graduations underway Jackson Public Schools continues the district’s recorded graduation ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JPS graduations underway WHEN PROVINE IT’S CROSS THESTAGE.NORMALLY THESE DECEASED WILL BEFILLED WITH SENIORS WITH THEIRFAMILY AND FRIENDS IN THE STANDSCHEERING FOR THEM AS THEY WALKACROSS THE STAGE.UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO COVID-19GRADUATION CEREMONIES FOR JPSSTUDENTS HAVE TO CHANGE MY WHOLEFAMILY CAN’T SEE ME WALK ACROSSTHE STAGE GET THAT JOY THATLAUGHS SEEING THEM HOW EXCITEDTHEY ARE TO SEE ME BECAUSE IREST OF MY SIBLNGS, YOU KNOW,THE WHOLE FAMILY WAS THERE.SO IT’S KIND OF SAD THAT THEY’RENOT THERE, BUT ME I’M STILLPROUD OF MYSELF AT THE END OFTHE DAY I DID WITH MOST PEOPLECOULDN’T DO I WANTED TO BE ABLETO SEE MY CLASS.OUT AT ONCE AND ALL OF US HAVE AGREAT TIME AND LOVE EACH OTHER.BUT SINCE IT’S BEEN --, IT’SBEEN BEEN ROUGH.THEY’RE PENGUINS TO SAY AT LEASTTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT IS DOINGSOMETHING YOU HAVE TO BETHANKFUL FOR WHAT YOU GET.YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOD HASPLANNED FOR YOU.SO I DO THINK THE JPSADMINISTRATION FOR ALLOWING ORFOR HAVING A PROCESS.SO THE STUDENTS CA WALK ACROSSA STAGE SOMETHING IS BETTER THANNOTHING AND HE’S MOVING ON ANDI’M GLAD FOR THE WHOLE CLASS.THAT IS GRADUATE.HE IS WALKING THROUGH AND AFTERCROSSING THE STAGE THE STUDENTSPICK UP THEIR FINAL GRADUATIONPACKET IT BEFORE TAKING HEIRPICTURE IN THEIR CAP AND GOWNAND THEN GETTING PICK BACK UP BYTHEIR PARENTS.WE WENT THROUGH A LOT TO GETHERE, BUT YOU KNOW GOD HE TOOKUS THROUGH THIS AND AND HE MADEA WAY FOR US AND I’M JUST REALLYHAPPY FOR HER TODAY.SO EXCITED ABOUT JPS FOR PUTTINGTHIS OFF FOR THE STUDENTS.I DEFINITELY DESERVES THE CLASSOF 2020 NEED SOMETHING TO JUSTKEEP THEM MOTIVATED AND KEEPTHEIR HEAD.SO THIS CLASS OF 2020 WILL GODOWN IN HISTORY.WE DO PLAN TO INSTALL ALL OFTHEM INTO OUR HALL OF FAME.YEAH, YOU GOT IT.





