Arnold Schwarzenegger is "really looking forward" to becoming a grandfather, when his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth "this summer".
Geo English Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to playing around with Katherine, Chris Pratt's baby
#GeoNews 3 hours ago
Afshi RT @pfs_news: Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over Katherine, Chris Pratt's baby: I’m really looking forward - PasteFS https://t.co/3NZYnSPokq 7 hours ago
PFS News Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes over Katherine, Chris Pratt's baby: I’m really looking forward - PasteFS https://t.co/3NZYnSPokq 7 hours ago
MSN South Africa Arnold Schwarzenegger 'looking forward' to being a grandfather https://t.co/0tEHfItFNU 13 hours ago
PeepingMoon #ArnoldSchwarzenegger reveals he is extremely excited for daughter #Katherine's and #ChrisPratt's impending baby bu… https://t.co/4EoXvUeA5q 15 hours ago
India Forums Arnold Schwarzenegger is Excited to be a Grandfather: Looking forward to playing around with the baby!… https://t.co/EOHHVIyKtN 20 hours ago
Amarendra Kumar RT @pinkvilla: #ArnoldSchwarzenegger reacted to daughter #Katherine & #ChrisPratt expecting a baby and gushed about the becoming a grandfat… 21 hours ago
LatestLY #ArnoldSchwarzenegger Expresses Excitement on Daughter #Katherine’s Pregnancy, Says ’Looking Forward to Playing Aro… https://t.co/f0MLeYicxS 23 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis circling True Lies TV rebootArnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles in True Lies for a TV spin-off.
'I could have died': Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about emergency open-heart surgeryArnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he almost died when doctors discovered internal bleeding during what was supposed to be a minimally invasive procedure in 2018.