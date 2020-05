The U.S. Department of Justice gave a warning to California’s Gov.

Gavin Newsom.

They said COVID-19 restrictions discriminate against places of worship while other businesses and now function.

According to Reuters, the DOJ said the First Amendment says houses of worship must be given equal treatment.

Newsom has a four-stage plan that allows California’s 58 counties to gradually open.

The plan is based on the number of tests, cases, hospitalizations and deaths, among other factors.