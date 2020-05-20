Help available for those struggling to pay rent or mortgage Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:12s - Published 1 week ago Help available for those struggling to pay rent or mortgage A company has created two free websites to help those still struggling with housing costs. One is for renters and the other is for homeowners. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Help available for those struggling to pay rent or mortgage IF YOU'RE WORRIEDABOUT BEING ABLE TOPAY -- TONIGHT ON"THE REBOUND"WE'RE TAKING ACLOSER LOOK AT....WHAT YOU MIGHT BEABLE TO DO TO BUYYOUR FAMILY SOMETIME...AND WHERE TO FINDLETTERS TO SEND TOYOUR BANK ORLANDLORD AS YOUASK FOR HELP.MANY HOMEOWNERSAND RENTERS ARESTILL STRUGGLING...[graphic]ACCORDING TO ASURVEY DONE BYAPARTMENT LIST, 31%OF THEM WEREUNABLE TOMAKE THEIR FULLHOUSING PAYMENTTHIS MONTH.(Rob Warnock, ResearchAnalyst at [email protected]:22)"the percentage ofpeople struggling to paytheir housing cost isdefinitelygoing up."[graphic 2/continuedgraphic from 1]MAY'S 31% IS UP FROM24% OFHOMEOWNERS ANDRENTERS WHO WEREUNABLE TOPAY THEIR RENTS ANDMORTGAGES IN APRIL.([email protected]:03)"Of the people whoweren't able to pay theirfull housing cost, about40%said they had madesome sort ofarrangement.Presumably despite notbeingable to pay their fullhousing cost it was undersome kind ofarrangementmade with their landlordor lender."THAT MEANS 60% OFHOMEOWNERS ANDRENTERS MADE NOARRANGEMENTS...ANDESSENTIALLY...MAYNOT BE TAKING FULLADVANTAGE OFPROVISIONSCONGRESS PASSEDIN THE CARES ACT...TO HELP THEM.(Kimball Parker, CEO ofSixFifty @33:19)"anybody with a federallybacked mortgages hasthe rights, under thestimulus, to delay theirmortgages payments for6 months. But they needtorequest it specifically."THE COMPANYSIXFIFTY, HASCREATED TWO FREEWEBSITES TO HELPTHOSE STILLSTRUGGLING WITHHOUSING COSTS. THEFIRST,HELLOLENDER.ORGMAKES IT EASIER FORHOMEOWNERS TOACCESS THE HELPPROVIDED BYCONGRESS.([email protected]:09)"We saw banks usheringpeople into their ownforbearance programswhichhad terms that were notnearly as generous asthe federal stimulus.(@34:25) so wedeveloped this letter sothat people couldspecificallyrequest to delay theirpayments under thefederal stimulus."SIXFIFTY'S SECONDSITEHELLOLANDLORD.ORG. IS FOR RENTERS.([email protected]:05)"it writes a letter to thelandlord, informing themthat they can't pay rentandthat evictions are likelybarred under the federalstimulus."3000 PEOPLE HAVEUSED THESE LETTERSIN THE LAST 4 WEEKS,AND IT IS UNCLEARHOW MANY WILL USETHEM FOR NEXTMONTH. ANALYSTSWITH APARTMENT LISTARE UNSURE IF THENUMBER OFAMERICANSSTRUGGLING TOMAKE THEIR MONTHLYHOUSING PAYMENT,WILLCONTINUE TO RISE INJUNE.([email protected]:08)"June we are in thisplace where certain partsof the economy arereopening.Some people are beingable to start workingagain. (@8:36) "I thinkthat ifpeople are continuing toget laid off at the ratethey are getting laid offthenthe number could getworse, but June mayalso be the turning point."RENTAL ASSISTANCENOW AVAILABLE TOSTRUGGLING DOORCOUNTY RESIDENTS.THE DOOR COUNTYCOMMUNITYFOUNDATION AND THEUNITED WAY OF DOORCOUNTY PARTNEREDWITH LAKESHORECAP TO OFFER ANEXPANDED RENTALASSISTANCE.YOU MIGHT QUALIFYIF YOU LEASE ANAPARTMENT, DUPLEX,OR SINGLE-FAMILYHOME IN DOORCOUNTY AS YOURSOLE RESIDENCE....EXPERIENCED ASUBSTANTIALREDUCTION IN YOURINCOME DUE TO THECOVID-19 HEALTHCRISIS ANDRECESSION ....AND VIRTUALLYEXHAUSTED YOURSAVINGS.YOU'LL FIND MOREINFORMATION ABOUTTHIS ON OURWEBSITE AT N-B-C 26DOT COM.NOW TOUNEMPLOYMENT ....THE STATE IS





You Might Like

Tweets about this emyr wyn jones RT @MyDoncaster: The last few months have been difficult for us all, but if you feel like you’re particularly struggling then help is alway… 2 hours ago Doncaster Council The last few months have been difficult for us all, but if you feel like you’re particularly struggling then help i… https://t.co/EPBHB9B8P0 6 hours ago Grainne Leach RT @AnneOConnorhse: This is a difficult time for many people. Our mental health services and partner agencies are continuing to provide sup… 12 hours ago Mark Alefounder Here the local MP shows that there are organisations and help available for those struggling. Or you could just F o… https://t.co/jTgIUhWruo 1 day ago Oscar Contreras RT @FFINetwork: Foods fortified with iron—such as fortified wheat flour or rice—are available in many groceries around the world and can he… 1 day ago Southfields Grid The Southfields Grid Alliance is always here, helping us with our list of shops open, services available and help f… https://t.co/SNMgztkSZr 1 day ago Infotools The second wave of the #NewMR study on how market researchers are coping with the pandemic is available. Check out… https://t.co/Je9uKaSHkl 2 days ago Michael Archuleta RT @COHealthFDN: Coloradans are clearly concerned about how housing and homelessness are being affected by #COVID19. With more people strug… 2 days ago