Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:12s - Published 6 hours ago Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld has claimed a third film in the franchise isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule for the next five years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'Deadpool' Creator Believes Third Movie Will Not Come Out in Next Five Years When claiming he has not seen '*Deadpool 3*' on the Marvel's schedule, comic book creator Rob Liefeld...

AceShowbiz - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like