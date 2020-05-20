'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld has claimed a third film in the franchise isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule for the next five years.
MyJPA Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years https://t.co/ycDsAVFK9a https://t.co/QBD8QPnj4W 6 hours ago
NewsUpdateofficial Deadpool creator says third film isn’t in MCU schedule for the next 5 years https://t.co/qi5m2tmn3f 7 hours ago
BANG Showbiz Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years
#Deadpool #RyanReynolds #RobLiefeld https://t.co/fqE2BDsbex 7 hours ago
Michael Fisher RT @HorrorCultFilms: LATEST NEWS: "No Plans!" says Deadpool Creator for a Third Film https://t.co/5PaOVdT9lL 1 week ago
HorrorCultFilms LATEST NEWS: "No Plans!" says Deadpool Creator for a Third Film https://t.co/5PaOVdT9lL 1 week ago
Pinkvilla #Deadpool creator #RobLiefeld is blaming #Marvel for delaying third film starring #RyanReynolds. https://t.co/QNrMBsntCk 1 week ago