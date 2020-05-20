Global  

Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years

Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years

Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years

'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld has claimed a third film in the franchise isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule for the next five years.

'Deadpool' Creator Believes Third Movie Will Not Come Out in Next Five Years

When claiming he has not seen '*Deadpool 3*' on the Marvel's schedule, comic book creator Rob Liefeld...
AceShowbiz


