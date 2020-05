Clap Out: We love and thank you, Randy Price Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:33s - Published now Clap Out: We love and thank you, Randy Price A tradition when someone signs off at NewsCenter 5 -- a clap out as Randy Price celebrates his last day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Clap Out: We love and thank you, Randy Price EXPERIENCE FOR ME BEING WITH YOUEVERYDAY.DOUG: WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIMEBUT WE HAVE A TRADITION WHEN ITCOMES TO SOMEBODY SIGNING OFF.WE ALL LINE DOLLARS AS THEYLEAVE THE STUDIO, SHOWERING THEMWITH LOVE ENTERPRISE.WE ARE NOT LETTING THAT STOP US.RANDY PRICE, THIS IS FOR YOU.WE LOVE YOU AND WE THANK YOU.RANDY: THANK YOU.[APPLAUSE][WHISTL AND CHEERS]





