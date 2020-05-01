Michigan governor declares emergency after dams collapse

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency for Midland county after two dams breached and on expectations of extreme flooding.

A drone flying over the city of Midland, Michigan shows the downtown area under water on Wednesday, after two dams failed and residents were ordered to find higher ground.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

"And if you are in those areas you must evacuate as soon as possible.

Please, get somewhere safe, now." This Midland high school opened as a shelter for those living in low-laying areas.

The National Weather Service said recent heavy rainfall pushed two Michigan rivers into major flooding stages.

That was evident to Nichole Richey when she came to check on her aunt's cottage "I knew it would be bad but not this bad.

Not this bad.

This is real bad." So far no deaths have been reported.