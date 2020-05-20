Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

POSITIVE 5.20.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
POSITIVE 5.20.20
POSITIVE 5.20.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

POSITIVE 5.20.20

Posts of the day... its still c1 3 emergency services week... and in lexington, a 'building' is honoring that.

Checkout this post from lisa black... gdk fs img quote:positive post of the day source: lisa black "the blanding-kirwan complex at uk is coming d ... it says quote: "the blanding-kirwan complex at u-k is coming down but the workers took time to thank the doctors and nurses for taking care of all of us!"

You can see the building has letters painted on... to say thank you doctors and r-n's.

Chat gdk fs img ctr:positive post of the day source: louisville tourism team ky 5.20a.jpg we've got another image to share with you... we told you earlier this hour, kentucky saw the highest one day count of deaths yesterday from covid-19.

Louisville tourism is remembering those with a green light tribute... gdk fs img ctr:positive post of the day source: louisville tourism team ky 5.20b.jpg the post says it's in part quote: "a reminder to the community that we're all going through this together."

Chat now let's get to



Recent related news from verified sources

Six test positive for Coronavirus in EPL

There were as many as six positive tests for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs on Sunday...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Opyl moves towards cash flow positive operations with new contracts

Opyl Ltd (ASX:OPL) has signed two new contracts that are expected to increase company revenue over...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FromThe404

Carlton Thanks RT @TitusONeilWWE: My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved o… 2 seconds ago

kofa___

this is erotic fan fiction about my life now we know we cannot chop this up to not having a positive male figure https://t.co/9GRgmjb6Hd 2 seconds ago

kwinkunks

Matt Hall @imranmuiz I agree that Greenpeace tends to be extreme. But activism, when it's not harmful, does provide some posi… https://t.co/ykTTOF0p37 3 seconds ago

moviefreak23

The Film Buff RT @OfficialTAZ: Shad died a hero, saving his son’s life. As a parent, there are no words to even explain that. He was a really positive &… 3 seconds ago

ncitywendy

wendy 💥🍥 keep my mental state positive challenge: failed 3 seconds ago

fairygada

Fairy Gada A covid positive patient has been taken to hospital from our society (Ganesh Mandir road, wadala west. 400031) Ha… https://t.co/ETZnGJmgfD 3 seconds ago

Tennessee2022

Dob Bylan If you get a jealous thought you don’t have to be attached to it, the positive way to handle it is to see like: wel… https://t.co/iNrDON7ITD 4 seconds ago

ChihuahuaArts

Hopeless Ramen-tic🍜 RT @MollyJongFast: Do the people making videos of themselves refusing to wear masks while harassing hard-working store employees think thes… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dogs Being Trained to Sniff Out Coronavirus Sufferers [Video]

Dogs Being Trained to Sniff Out Coronavirus Sufferers

Dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID-19 positive people by picking up the particular smell of sweat from their armpits. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up [Video]

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up

Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published