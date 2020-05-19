Global  

Global Emissions Plunged 17 Percent During Coronavirus Lockdowns, Study Finds The decline is attributed to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders around the globe.

The study was published in 'Nature Climate Change.'

It found a dramatic reduction in daily global emissions that equaled one billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The 17 percent decline occurred between January and early April.

While dramatic, the drop was equal to the output of carbon emissions in 2006.

According to the study, total 2020 global emissions could see a drop of between four and eight percent by the end of the year.

If that were to happen, it would mark the largest annual decrease in carbon emissions since World War II.

According to U.N.

Studies, the nations of the world must reduce carbon emission by 7.6 percent every year in order to avoid climate change catastrophe.

