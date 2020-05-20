S&P 500 Movers: BDX, ADI

Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about 3.9% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Becton, Dickinson, trading down 3.7%.

Becton, Dickinson is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Realty Income, trading down 2.7%, and MGM Resorts International, trading up 7.1% on the day.