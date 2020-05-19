Global Emissions Plunged
17 Percent During Coronavirus
Lockdowns, Study Finds The decline is attributed to COVID-19
stay-at-home orders around the globe.
The study was published in
'Nature Climate Change.'
It found a dramatic reduction
in daily global emissions that equaled
one billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
The 17 percent
decline occurred between
January and early April.
While dramatic,
the drop was equal to the
output of carbon emissions in 2006.
According to the study, total 2020
global emissions could see a drop of
between four and eight percent
by the end of the year.
If that were to happen, it would mark
the largest annual decrease in carbon
emissions since World War II.
According to U.N.
Studies,
the nations of the world must reduce
carbon emission by 7.6 percent every year
in order to avoid climate change catastrophe.