shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VETERAN'S VOICE: Virtual yoga classes helping veterans heal BUT FOR VETERANS THE SENSEOF ISOLATION CAN BE DAMAGING.AND--- FINDING A WAY TO COPEHAS NOW BECOMEONE MAN'SMISSION.IN THIS WEEKS VETERAN'SVOICE -I SHOW YOU HOW ONE SIMPLEBREATH - CAN START THE HEALINGPROCESS.(PKG) NAT DEEP BREATH -MUSIC FINDING INNER PEACE -CAN BE A LIFELONG JOURNEY -7:15:00 GETTING PEOPLE TO SHIFTTHEIR PARADIGM AND DROP THEIRGUARD AND ACTUALLY OPEN UP ISYOUR MIND AND YOUR BODY - I'VENEVER FELT ANYTHING LIKE THATTHE PATH - TOWARD HEALING - ISONE TIM MIKITA HAS BEENFOCUSING ON FOR THE PAST 2YEARS.5:44:18 ITS CHANGED MY LIFEAND YOGA - HAS BEEN HIS GUIDE.3:57:00 GETTING ON THAT MAT FORONE MAKES THE WORLD GO AWAY -EVEN IF IT'S JUST FOR 45MINUTES - IT'S JUST YOU AND THEMAT - TIM IS A NAVY VETERAN -SERVING FROM 1986-1990.HE ALSO SPENT 15 YEARS AS AFIREFIGHTER WITH THE NORTH LASVEGAS FIRE DEPARTMENT.BUT THE JOB - EVENTUALLY TOOKITS TOLL.1:50:00 ALL THE TRAUMA YOU CANREALLY UNSEE A LOT OF THATSTUFF AND IT STICKS WITH YOU.8:38:12 WHAT PUSHED ME OUT THEDOOR WAS TWO OF MY FRIENDSPASSED AWAY AND THEYWERE BOTHYOUNGER THAN ME THAT WAS ANEYE- OPENER.NOW - HE TAKES THOSE THOUGHTSAND MEMORIES -TO THE MAT.NAT OF YOGA LELAND HOLGATE -A FELLOW VETERAN - IS THEFOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OFWARRIORS FOR LIFE AMERICA ANDALSO THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FORTRAUMA RECOVERY YOGA.HE HAS DEDICATED YEARS OF HISLIFE TO HELPING PEOPLE LIKE TIMAND OTHER VETERANS - OVERCOMECHALLENGES.11:25:12 I THINK A LOT OFVETERANS RIGHT NOW - WE SHAMESTUFF, I'M SUCHA STRONGINDIVIDUAL, I'M SUCH A STRONGPERSON BY WHY DO I FEEL BROKENRIGHT NOW.LELAND - HAS MADE IT THROUGHHIS OWN DIFFICULT EXPERIENCES -HE SERVED IN THE AIRFORCE AS AC-130 LOAD MASTER - AND WASSHOT AT WHILE DEPLOYED INYUGOSLAVIA.WHEN HE RETURNED HOME-HESUFFERED A NECK INJURY -PARALYZING HIMFROM THE NECKDOWN.VOWING TO NOT LET THOSEEXPERIENCES DEFINE HIS FUTURE -HE TOOK MATTERS INTO HIS OWNHANDS - DOING INTENSIVEPHYSICAL THERAPY INTEGRATEDYOGA - WHICH HELPED HIMRECOVER.6:17:00 YOGA HAS BEEN THATSTAPLE FROM THAT ONE INCIDENTALL THE WAY TO THE PAST COUPLEOF DECADES OF CHALLENGES THATTHROUGH ME ON THE RIGHT TRACK.TO MAKE SURE NO VETERAN IS LEFTBEHIND - HE IS OFFERING FREEVIRTUAL YOGA CLASSES - DURINGTHE PANDEMIC - SO ALL VETERANSLIKE TIM - HAVE A CHANCE TOFIND BALANCE DURINGTHISDIFFICULT TIME.WHAT HES DOING IS WONDERFUL FOREVERYONE AND HE HAS THISABILITY TO REALLY GET IN THERETOUCH SOMEONEFOR LINKS TO THE VIRTUAL YOGACLASSES, JUST HEAD TO OURWEBSITE KTNVDOT COM.VETERAN'S VOICE IS SPONSORED BYLEXUS OF LAS VEGAS AND LEXUS OFHENDERSON.IF YOU HAVE A VETERAN WHOSHOULD BEFEATURED ON OUR WEEKLYSERIES ABOUT OUR HEROES - EMAILVETERANS VOICE ATKTNV DOT COM.TIME NOW IS X:XX ---WORK BURNOUT CAN HAPPEN EVEN





