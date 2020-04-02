Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Target’s Online Sales More Than Doubled During Lockdown

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Target’s Online Sales More Than Doubled During Lockdown

Target’s Online Sales More Than Doubled During Lockdown

A mixed bag of news for Target as the retailer today announced earnings for the first quarter, Liz Collin reports (0:36).

WCCO 4 News at Noon – May 20, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Big box rules: big retailers like Target thrive in outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Weird Items Have Become Incredibly Popular During Pandemic Lockdown [Video]

Some Weird Items Have Become Incredibly Popular During Pandemic Lockdown

Some rather unusual items are flying off the shelves during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. For example, sales of spiral hams jumped 379.2% in sales compared to the past year for the week that..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
How to Tell If You’re Drinking Too Much Alcohol During Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]

How to Tell If You’re Drinking Too Much Alcohol During Coronavirus Lockdown

If you’re busy playing bartender while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:38Published