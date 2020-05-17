Global  

CDC Now Says COVID-19 ‘Does Not Spread Easily’ via Contaminated Surfaces

CDC Now Says COVID-19 ‘Does Not Spread Easily’ via Contaminated Surfaces The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) no longer considers “surfaces or objects” to be a major threat as far as the spread of coronavirus.

CDC, via website According to the CDC, the virus is also not transmittable between humans and animals.

Person-to-person transmission, including via respiratory droplets, is still the main way the virus spreads.

The CDC continues to emphasize the need for "practical and realistic" precautions to stop the spread.

