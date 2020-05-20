Doctors Without Borders supplements COVID-19 testing in Immokalee

DEATHS.GLADES HAS 16 CASES AND ONEDEATH.A MEDICAL GROUP KNOWN FOR ITSWORLD AROUND THE WORLD IS NOW INCOLLIER COUNTY TO HELP DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.DOCTORS WITHOUT IS WORKING WITHLOCAL HEALTH PARTNERS TO TESTMIGRANT FARMWORKERS AND PROVIDELIFE-SAVING INFORMATION.

4 INYOUR CORNER’S SANDRA RODRIGUEZIN IMMOKALEE WITHA LOOK...SANDRA?(0:16 - 0:28)DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDER SAYS IT’SPART OF HEALTH EDUCATIONCAMPAIGN... THEY ARE WORKING TOSUPPLEMENT COVID-19 TESTING ANDALSO HELP WITH CONTACTTRACING... THE ORGANIZATION SAYSTHIS IS CRUCIAL TO PREVENT THESPREAD AMONG THIS COMMUNITY...6:36:22SOT(Katie Irwin, ImmokaleeLogistics Manager, DoctorsWithout Borders):"Farmworkers and packing houseworkers they can’t work fromhome, they can’t fully mitigatetheir risk on their way to andfrom work on buses and publictransportation, many live invery crowded housing."KATIE IRWIN IS WITH DOCTORSWITHOUT BORDERS OR MSFTHE HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION ISNOW IMMOKALEE WITH THE MISSIONTO INCREASE TESTINGACCESSIBILITY FOR FARMWORKERS18:43:08SOT(Katie Irwin, ImmokaleeLogistics Manager, DoctorsWithout Borders):"It’s encouraging that theNational Guard and theDepartment of Health haveconducted mass testing butthere’s also a need to continueon-demand testings so thateveryone has access in a conventtime for them, in a languagethey can understand, and in asafe place."MSF BEGAN COORDINATINGCORONAVIRUS RELIEF EFFORTS WITHTHE COALITION OF IMMOKALEEWORKERS━ IN LATE APRILOVER THE PAST THREE WEEKS, MSFHAS CONDUCTED SEVERAL MOBILECOVID-19 TESTING SITES WITHSUPPORT FROM THE HEALTHCARENETWORK OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA ANDTHE COLLIER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH2:43:14SOT(Katie Irwin, ImmokaleeLogistics Manager, DoctorsWithout Borders):"When we set up a mobile clinic,we’re essentially trying tobring the testing site, theclinic, to people that wouldotherwise might not have a modeof transportation or if theirwork schedule is restrictive."THE MOBILE CLINIC COUNT WITHENGLISH, SPANISH, CREOLE, ANDFRENCH SPEAKING STAFFSO FAR THEY’VE TESTED OVER AHUNDRED PEOPLE11:53:18SOT(Katie Irwin, ImmokaleeLogistics Manager, DoctorsWithout Borders):"While the majority of resultsare still pending, initialresults from the first clinicsshow a high positivity rate andthat indicates ongoing communitytransmission."MSF IS NOW EXPLORING WAYS TOSUPPORT THE COMMUNITY IN COMINGUP WITH A COMMUNITY IN COMING UPWITH A PLAN TO HELP FARMWORKERSSELF-ISOLATE9:41:16SOT(Katie Irwin, ImmokaleeLogistics Manager, DoctorsWithout Borders):"Without a way to safelyisolate, it’ll be extremelydifficult to stop the virus fromspreading within living quartersand at the farms and packinghouses."farms and packing quarters andat the spreading within livingstop the virus from extremelydifficult to safely isolate,it’ll be "Without a way to:"Without a way to safelyisolate, it’ll be extremelydifficult to stop the virus fromspreading within living quartersand at the farms and packinghouses."ASIDE FROM THE TESTING, MSF ISALSO PROVIDING NON-COVID-19TELE-MEDICINE CONSULTATIONSWITH NO END DATE IN SIGHT━IRWIN SAYS THEY ARE IN NEED OFMORE RESOURCES17:47:03SOT(Katie Irwin, ImmokaleeLogistics Manager, DoctorsWithout Borders):"We’re trying to source moretests to continue supporting