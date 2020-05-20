Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

May 21st: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:02s - Published
May 21st: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

May 21st: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Bicycles were first seen in the U.S. in New York City.

They were originally known as "swift walkers.

William Hobson was appointed Britain’s consul to New Zealand in 1839.

On 21 May 1840 William Hobson proclaimed British sovereignty over all of New Zealand on the basis of cession through the Treaty of Waitangi and the southern islands by ‘right of discovery’.

Clarissa Barton, known as Clara, is one of the most honored women in American history.

Barton risked her life to bring supplies and support to soldiers in the field during the Civil War.

She founded the American Red Cross in 1881, at age 59, and led it for the next 23 years.

On May 21 in 1932 Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ICTVaustralia

ICTV New videos on ICTV. 🎥 - https://t.co/IUoZVO9r8w Take a look at what's coming up on ICTV this week. The weekly sne… https://t.co/ljQDRnSO4v 5 hours ago

IvyVon666

Ivy Von (Only Fans 🔞💖) I still have 11 spots open for 10 days FREE on my onlyfans right now! Offer ends May 21st so hurry up and claim you… https://t.co/y22BoBjYiI 2 days ago

BCTglobal

Bahwan CyberTek(BCT) Join us for a fireside chat on 21st May at 11 am EST with wind asset owners, industry veterans and AI/ML technology… https://t.co/3FFJGKKYQe 3 days ago

plvrmchr

Jen Pulvermacher RT @WausharaHealth: Would you look at all these AWESOME kiddos getting out on their bikes! So fun to see everyone's photos for our #bikewau… 5 days ago

WausharaHealth

WausharaCountyHealth Would you look at all these AWESOME kiddos getting out on their bikes! So fun to see everyone's photos for our… https://t.co/aOIQIx6jno 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Connecticut Restaurants, Retail Welcome Customers For Phase One Of Reopening [Video]

Connecticut Restaurants, Retail Welcome Customers For Phase One Of Reopening

Wednesday was the day many people in Connecticut have been waiting for -- Phase One of the state's reopening; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published
Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th. Cyclonic..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published