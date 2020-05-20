May 21st: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Bicycles were first seen in the U.S. in New York City.

They were originally known as "swift walkers.

William Hobson was appointed Britain’s consul to New Zealand in 1839.

On 21 May 1840 William Hobson proclaimed British sovereignty over all of New Zealand on the basis of cession through the Treaty of Waitangi and the southern islands by ‘right of discovery’.

Clarissa Barton, known as Clara, is one of the most honored women in American history.

Barton risked her life to bring supplies and support to soldiers in the field during the Civil War.

She founded the American Red Cross in 1881, at age 59, and led it for the next 23 years.

On May 21 in 1932 Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.