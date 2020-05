Palm Beach Gardens certifying businesses compliance to Phase One

The City of Palm Beach Gardens goes out to businesses to see if they are meeting the guidelines of the governor's Executive Order.

PALM BEACH GARDENS TO HELPBRING BUSINESS BACK.

IT'S AVOLUNTARY PROGRAM LOOKING TOEASE SOME CONCERNS - AND MAKEIT CLEAR - JUST WHICH SHOPSARE COMPLYING WITH STATESTANDARDS.

GOOD EVENING THANK YOU FOR CALLING PROSECCO CAFE, HOW CAN I HELP YOU.

NATS: (VO) DONNA WALSH ISTHE MANAGER OF PROSECCO CAFEIN PALM BEACH GARDENS.

SHE'SPROUD OF THIS ENDORSEMENT THEYEARNED FROM THE CITY.

(SOT13:38:11) 9 SEC AND THEN ITWASN'T UNTIL AFTER THE FACTTHAT WE FOUND OUT THEY WERECOMING IN AND I GUESS DOINGPOP INSPECTIONS TO MAKE SUREPEOPLE WERE COMPLYING.

NATS:(VO) THE CONCEPT IS CALLED THE"CERTIFICATE OF VERIFICATIONPROGRAM." THE CITY OF PALMBEACH GARDENS IS GOING OUT TOBUSINESSES TO SEE IF THEY AREMEETING THE GUIDELINES OF THEGOVERNOR'S EXECUTIVE ORDER.INSPECTORS WITH THE FIRE ANDPOLICE DEPARTMENTS, BUILDINGDIVISION AND CODE ENFORCEMENTSTARTED WITH RESTAURANTS ANDFROM THERE NAIL SALONS ANDBARBERSHOPS.

(SOT 13:36:51)(NIKI SPENCER-CITY OF PALMBEACH GARDENS) 15 SEC AND THEYHAVE TEAMS THROUGH EACH OFTHOSE DIVISIONS THAT GO OUTAND THEY GO TO THE RESTAURANTSFOR INSTANCE AND THEY'LL LOOKTO MAKE SURE THAT TABLES ARESIX FEET APART, MEETING THEOCCUPANCIES THAT ARE REQUIREDDURING THIS PHASE.

NATS: (VO)SPENCER SAYS THEY'RE ALSOCHECKING IF PEOPLE ARE WEARINGMASKS, GLOVES AND PUTTING UPSIGNS THAT THE EXECUTIVE ORDERREQUIRES.

THERE ARE OVER 5,000BUSINESSES IN PALM BEACHGARDENS.

SHE SAYS IT TOOKROUGHLY TWO DAYS TO COMPLETEMOST OF THE INSPECTIONS.

NATS:(VO) WALSH SAYS THEY ALREADYHOLD THEMSELVES TO A HIGHSTANDARD BUT GETTING THECERTIFICATE IS LITTLE BIT MOREREASSURANCE ESPECIALLY INTIMES LIKE THIS WHEN IT COMESTO BRINGING IN BUSINESS..

ANDCALM PEOPLE'S CONCERNS.

(SOT13:37:24) 8 SEC WE'RE SLOWLYSEEING IT COME BACK .

.

.WE'REAWARE IT'S GOING TO TAKE AWHILE BUT WE'RE HOPEFUL.

NATS:(VO) IN PALM BEACH GARDENS,TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.