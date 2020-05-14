Dying Schoolboy Gets Married With Just Months Left To Live

INDIANAPOLIS — A schoolboy has married his girlfriend, after finding out he had just months to live.

18-year-old Chase Smith married his high school girlfriend, Sadie Mills on the 29th of April after being tragically diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a cancer of the bones, and told he has just months to live.

According to a GoFundMe page, set up to support Chase's family, he previously battled the disease in 2014 and 2016, only for it to return this year, with the teenager found to have tumors all over his body.

The now-married couple actually attended rival schools, and first met at an ice cream social in 2018 after a swim meet.

Chase cooly asked Sadie for her number a year later, and as they say, love's young dream flourished.

Sadie was won over by Chase's maturity and dedication to her as they often talked about their plans for the future.

They had wanted to attend university together after finishing school, that was until Chase got the harrowing news he had a mere three to five months to live, with or without treatment.

They brought forward their nuptials after getting their parents' blessing and according to the Indy Star, the ceremony was arranged in just four days and held on Sadie's parent's driveway; there, they shared their first kiss as a married couple in the same spot they'd had their very first kiss just six months previously.

Chase said, 'The most important thing in my world at this point is spending time loving and laughing.

Just living life to the fullest and loving every moment.'

