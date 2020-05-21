|
Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump for federal emergency declaration, aid for Midland County
Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump for federal emergency declaration, aid for Midland County
Whitmer asks President Trump for federal emergency declaration, aid for Midland County
Widespread devastation in mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump Wednesday, requesting federal aid in response to the devastating flooding in Midland County.
