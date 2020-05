President Trump approves Gov. Whitmer's request for emergency aid in response to Midland County floods Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:26s - Published 18 minutes ago President Trump approves Gov. Whitmer's request for emergency aid in response to Midland County floods Hours after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting emergency aid for Midland County following catastrophic floods, the president approved that request. 0

