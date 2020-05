Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 5/21/20

6'S)AFTER A SOAKINGWET WEDNESDAYTHAT BROUGHTRECORD RAINFALL TOBOISE AND OTHERPARTS OF EASTERNOREGON AND SWIDAHO, THURSDAYWILL START OFFDRIER - BUT THEREPRIEVE FROM THERAIN IS BRIEF.

A MIXOF SUN AND CLOUDSWILL START US OFF,BUT BY LATEAFTERNOON,SHOWERS WILLSTART TO POP UPAND A FEW STRAYTHUNDERSTORMSCOULD FIRE OFF ASWELL, BOTH IN THEVALLEYS AND THEMOUNTAINS.TEMPERATURESREMAIN ABNORMALLYCOOL TODAY, WITHHIGHS HOVERINGAROUND 60 DEGREESIN THE TREASUREAND MAGIC VALLEYSAND JUST MID-40SFOR MANY OF OURMOUNTAINCOMMUNITIES.

A FEWLINGERING SHOWERSCOULD STICKAROUND INTO FRIDAYMORNING, WITHCOOL CONDITIONSAGAIN TOMORROWAS WELL, BUT BY THEWEEKEND AWELCOME WARMINGTREND SETS IN!HIGHS WILL HIT THE70S BY SUNDAY, MID70S AND MOSTLYSUNNY FORMEMORIAL DAY, THENINTO THE 80S IN THETREASURE VALLEY BYTHE MIDDLE OF NEXTWEEK.IT'S NOW 5:.