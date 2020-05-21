COVID-19 limits summer camp options for parents seeking child care

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all weeks of the Franke Park Day Camp and Salomon Farm Park Farm Camp for 2020.

There are some parents who rely on summer camps for child care some camps are still enrolling, however, many camps are not being offered due to covid-19.fox 55's jeremy masukevich tells us the message camp directors have for parents whose options may be limited.

First it was schools ... now children's summer camps are on the chopping block.fort wayne parks and recreation department today announced both the salomon farm park and franke park day camps are canceled because of covid 19 sot steve for safety reasons we looked at how new processes would have to be for our kids and staff, and we made the decision that it was better not to have the typical programming that we have had in the past.director steve mcdaniel says they did n't feel they could provide the proper summer camp experience with covid-19 restrictions in placeinstead, they're looking into reduced summer programs. sot steve we are looking at opportunities for modified programming, and we are working through what that is going to look like.

My guess it will be smaller groups and maybe not an all day thing.

While many camps have cancelled, others are still enrolling children.

Nat tim camps are really struggling and many camps need their supporters more than ever.

Pushing camps further into the summer.sot tim we are trying our best to see if we can have some kind of a camp.

We know a lot of families and kids are depending on us.tim jank, director of camp lutherhaven in albion put the covid-19 summer action plan in place canceling the first three weeks of camps through june 19th.sot tim we obviously will have our limits.

It is motivating to try to find a way to make it happen in a safe way.

But at the same time when it comes to safety we don't want to be on the cutting edge in terms of risk.

Jank says he has been encouraged by businesses opening back up and governor holcomb's back on track plan.

But fears that with so many camps closing... those that remain open may be at capacity.

Sot tim there are kids that want to go to camp, so there's a real possibility that we will have to say no to some people.

Jank says over 700 kids are enrolled for summer programs at camp lutherhaven.

Nat tim summer camps are over 60 percent of our annual budget, its just a huge impact of if we will be able to do it he says that while social distancing goes against their mission of having campers interact with each other they would rather welcome them at a limited capacity then take the summer off.sot tim we definitely want to make sure we do it safely, but if we can be a place for parents and families we'd love to be a place in our community to do that.in albion, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news