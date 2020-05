Police Identify Suspect In Hit-And-Run That Injured Pennsylvania State Trooper Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 days ago Police identified the suspect as Gabrielle Finch on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police Identify Suspect In Hit-And-Run That Injured Pennsylvania State Trooper ♪♪MORE NOW ON THE BREAKINGNEWS WE TOLD YOU ABOUT AT THEHOSPITAL OF THE NEWSCAST.THIS IS NEW VIDEO JUST INTO"EYEWITNESS NEWS" OF THESUSPECT ARRESTED IN THEHIT-AND-RUN OF A PENNSYLVANIASTATE TROOPER.SHE'S BEEN IDENTIFIED ASGABRIELLE FINCH.THE INCIDENT HAPPENED SATURDAYMORNING IN EAST FALLS.THE TROOPER WAS ON DUTY AT THETIME AND WAS ON HIS DEPARTMENTISSUED MOTORCYCLE BUT WAS NOTSERIOUSLY INJURED.WE'LL HAVE MORE INFORMATION







You Might Like