Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more

Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more

Move over, Angelina.

Quarantine is now Hollywood's biggest home-wrecker.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are the latest celebrity couple to break up amid the coronavirus.

Machine Gun Kelly might be to blame.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more https://t.co/dIwcyZ4LqL https://t.co/Pm48jALmAR 58 minutes ago

PageSix

Page Six Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more https://t.co/qt0s0p9U1c https://t.co/nIaPyFZJtH 1 hour ago

john_siracusa

John Siracusa RT @Dr_V_tweet: Breakups are always difficult but they can be even more isolating during quarantine. Celebrity Relationship Expert and Auth… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split again [Video]

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split again

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have split again after 10 years of marriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox [Video]

Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green has confirmed he has split from Megan Fox after 10 years together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published