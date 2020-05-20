Colin Cowherd: Dak Prescott is Kirk Cousins

Colin Cowherd explains why Dak Prescott is not an elite QB and this his closest comparable is Kirk Cousins.
Colin Cowherd plays 'Dis or Dak' and chooses which QBs he would take over Dak PrescottOn today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays 'Dis or Dak.' Hear which NFL QBs he would choose over Dak Prescott.
Colin Cowherd: If Dak Prescott really turned down $175M contract, the Cowboys should let him walkDak Prescott reportedly turned down a contract worth $175M over 5 years. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if this is true, the Dallas Cowboys should let him walk.