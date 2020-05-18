Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that injured a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was “terrorism-related,” the FBI said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FBI finds evidence of al Qaeda tie to 2019 Florida naval base shooting: NYT

The FBI has found cellphone evidence linking al Qaeda to the 2019 shooting at a U.S. naval base in...
Reuters - Published

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting investigated as 'terrorism-related,' FBI reports

The FBI said Thursday that a shooting at a Texas naval air station earlier in the morning that left...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized' [Video]

Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'

Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published
FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda [Video]

FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda

The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval base in Florida and found evidence linking him to al..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published