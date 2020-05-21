Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

corpus christi naval shooting

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
corpus christi naval shooting
May 21 shooting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

corpus christi naval shooting

Out for.

Eva, thank you.

>>> we're also following breaking developments in that suspected terror attack on a u.s. base in texas.

The fbi now warning that there may be a second person of interest on the loose.

Authorities are investigating this video now of the shooting.

The suspect opening fire at the gate of the naval air station in corpus christi.

A sailor was shot and wounded, saved by her bulletproof vest.

There is a search tonight for a possible second person of interest.

Here's our chief justice detroit correspondent pierre thomas.

>> reporter: this morning, the naval station in corpus christi, texas, under attack.

>> attention all units -- they have an active shooter on base.

>> reporter: at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Local time, an armed suspect speeds through a gate on the base.

Authorities looking at this video, with what sounds like gunfire.

He gets out of his car, reportedly pulling out a handgun and firing, hitting one sailor in the chest, who barely escapes serious injury, because she's wearing a bulletproof vest.

Other security guards respond with gunfire of their own.

He's wounded and later dies.

The fbi has not yet identified the shooter.

>> we have determined that the incident this morning at the naval air station in corpus christi is terrorism related.

>> reporter: and tonight, concern he may not have acted alone.

A search under way for a second individual.

>> we may have a second person of interest at large in the community.

>> so, let's get right to pierre thomas tonight.

And pierre, sources indicating that authorities are somewhat concerned that extremists may try to launch attacks while america is trying to fight this coronavirus?

>> reporter: that's right, david.

In recent weeks, federal authorities have been warning local police that potential mass killers may see the coronavirus crisis as optimal timing for an attack.

David?

>>



Recent related news from verified sources

FBI Says Corpus Christi Naval Base Shooting ‘Terrorism-Related’

A shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas early on Thursday was...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraDaily CallerFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Artistsupporter

Artistsupporter RT @odonnell_r: The man killed in this morning's shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi has been identified. Sources state that the s… 15 seconds ago

CBrewer

Wafflemonger and The Toad ⭐⭐⭐ RT @bennyjohnson: BREAKING: The FBI has determined that the shooting that injured one security guard at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christ… 32 seconds ago

girlzinger

girlzinger RT @snopes: “We have determined that the incident at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism related,” the FBI said. https://t.co… 1 minute ago

Avox7777

R Lucas ⭐⭐⭐ RT @TruthHammer888: BREAKING: FBI says "We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terror… 1 minute ago

JamesMa50910080

James Madison ✝️ RT @codeofvets: “We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism-related,” FBI Speci… 2 minutes ago

sulkyracer

Tony🇺🇸🇺🇸USA Greatest Nation on Earth⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @daisyinthehouse: Breaking: FBI Now Investigating Shooting by "Arab Male" at Corpus Christi Naval Air Force Base- Suspect "Neutralized"… 2 minutes ago

HisNobility

Mashiyamahle RT @ABC: On @ABCNewsLive, we have the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic as New York state investigates more than 100 cases of a COVI… 2 minutes ago

GailCarangelo

Gail K. Carangelo RT @stonecold2050: America is reopening, let the shootings began. Shooting at air station in Corpus Christi, Texas, was 'terrorism related… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related' [Video]

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that injured a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was “terrorism-related,” the FBI said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized' [Video]

Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'

Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published