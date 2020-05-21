corpus christi naval shooting

Out for.

>>> we're also following breaking developments in that suspected terror attack on a u.s. base in texas.

The fbi now warning that there may be a second person of interest on the loose.

Authorities are investigating this video now of the shooting.

The suspect opening fire at the gate of the naval air station in corpus christi.

A sailor was shot and wounded, saved by her bulletproof vest.

There is a search tonight for a possible second person of interest.

Here's our chief justice detroit correspondent pierre thomas.

>> reporter: this morning, the naval station in corpus christi, texas, under attack.

>> attention all units -- they have an active shooter on base.

>> reporter: at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Local time, an armed suspect speeds through a gate on the base.

Authorities looking at this video, with what sounds like gunfire.

He gets out of his car, reportedly pulling out a handgun and firing, hitting one sailor in the chest, who barely escapes serious injury, because she's wearing a bulletproof vest.

Other security guards respond with gunfire of their own.

He's wounded and later dies.

The fbi has not yet identified the shooter.

>> we have determined that the incident this morning at the naval air station in corpus christi is terrorism related.

>> reporter: and tonight, concern he may not have acted alone.

A search under way for a second individual.

>> we may have a second person of interest at large in the community.

>> so, let's get right to pierre thomas tonight.

And pierre, sources indicating that authorities are somewhat concerned that extremists may try to launch attacks while america is trying to fight this coronavirus?

>> reporter: that's right, david.

In recent weeks, federal authorities have been warning local police that potential mass killers may see the coronavirus crisis as optimal timing for an attack.

David?

