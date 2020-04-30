Global  

Apple iPhone Update Workaround for Mask in Facial Recognition

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Amid the pandemic, Apple's latest software update for iOS will now allow the facial recognition security feature to switch immediately for a passcode request if the user is wearing a mask.

