Honoring health care heroes with art

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Honoring health care heroes with art
It's a creative tribute to the people fighting this pandemic on the front lines
Honoring health care heroes with art

Unemployed in healthcare workers are the heroes fighting a common enemy: the coronavirus.

Hy-Vee found a creative way to honor these heroes... by hiring one chalk-based artist named kathleen roling to create a special tribute for workers at st.

Mary's in rochester.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with the story of how art is bringing us together.

Isabella?

Live amy... it's quite a sight to see.

Right when you walk out the doors from the francis building at st.

Mary's campus... you'll see this beautiful chalk mural (steps behind camera to show people) the mural was created a couple of days ago as a way to say "thank you" to all of the healthcare workers who are working hard to keep us safe.

I talked to one nurse in rochester who's touched by the tribute.

Xxx "i think it's gorgeous.

In terms of just the message, it's very, it's such a nice heartwarming thing to hear: being called a hero.

But i say at the end of the day: nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, everyone in the lab, everyone involved.

We're going to do this regardless."

Tonight on kimt news 3 at ten hear from the artist herself about how she created this mural.

Live in rochester ib thanks isabella.

Kathleen roling is a professional chalk-based artist from des moines.




High school robotics team stepping up to create PPE [Video]

High school robotics team stepping up to create PPE

School may be closed, but a high school robotics team is learning a lesson outside the classroom in helping others.The award-winning Texas Torque robotics team in The Woodlands, Texas, was about to..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:11Published
Sarasota mural honors health care workers fighting COVID-19 [Video]

Sarasota mural honors health care workers fighting COVID-19

A local artist painted a mural in Sarasota to honor health care workers. The tribute was organized by Sarasota Magazine and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published