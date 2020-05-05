Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southeast MN leaders roundtable
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Southeast MN leaders roundtable
What they need for economic recovery
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The pandemic is taking a toll on all of us.

Including our local leaders who are working with tight budgets as they help communities.

Today?

Leaders representing southeastern minnesota towns?

Counties?

And schools spoke on a virtual panel.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson explains what*they say they need to push through the pandemic.

George and katie?

Minnesota is slowly reopening the economy?

With some businesses here in rochester's downtown district already open?

And more opening under guidelines june first.

But many local leaders say their economies have taken a hard hit.

Democratic farmer labor party congressional candidate dan feehan invited southeastern minnesota leaders to speak on a zoom round table.

One of the speakers was austin mayor tom stiehm.

Feehan asked each panel member what they need from washington to help their community get through the covi?19 pandemic.

Mayor stiehm says he'd like clear direction.

I think we're getting mixed messages on just about everything out of washington right now and its just not sustainable.

Its making a tough situation so much harder for us and as a mayor, its emboldening our citizens to come at us one of the big takeaways... some of the local leaders taking part in the round table say they have yet to see any of the money they were promised from the cares act.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thanks, annalise.

An albert lea school board member also expressed concern about school funding*and whether or not classes will resume in the fall.



Related news from verified sources

Study Reveals ‘Extensive’ Financial Links Between Leaders Of US Medical Societies And Industry

Financial relationships between the leaders of influential US professional medical associations and...
Eurasia Review - Published

USCCB: Call with Trump was about schools, not campaign

Denver Newsroom, May 5, 2020 / 04:41 pm (CNA).- The U.S. bishops’ conference has responded to...
CNA - Published

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon joins Ray Dalio, Mark Cuban, and other billionaires sounding the alarm on inequality in the US

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon joins Ray Dalio, Mark Cuban, and other billionaires sounding the alarm on inequality in the US · JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the coronavirus pandemic is "a wake up call" for leaders to address...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this

naturalbeings01

Lasha RT @NWF: .@NWF thanks @PublicHealth @amnesty @NAACP @NCBCP @UCSUSA and all partners & participants in the 2nd in a series of #environmental… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada AG hosts 3rd law enforcement panel [Video]

Nevada AG hosts 3rd law enforcement panel

Attorney General Ford hosted the third installment of his Justice & Injustice Panel today called Learning With Legislative Leaders.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:54Published
Vandals Take Aim At Christopher Columbus, George Washington Statues [Video]

Vandals Take Aim At Christopher Columbus, George Washington Statues

Protesters say now is the time to address all traces of white supremacy and the leaders who once played a role. But some are now banding together to protect the statues. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:53Published
County plans to push stronger message [Video]

County plans to push stronger message

Hillsborough leaders plan to push a stronger message to get residents to take social distancing more seriously.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:26Published