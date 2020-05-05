Southeast MN leaders roundtable

What they need for economic recovery

The pandemic is taking a toll on all of us.

Including our local leaders who are working with tight budgets as they help communities.

Today?

Leaders representing southeastern minnesota towns?

Counties?

And schools spoke on a virtual panel.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson explains what*they say they need to push through the pandemic.

George and katie?

Minnesota is slowly reopening the economy?

With some businesses here in rochester's downtown district already open?

And more opening under guidelines june first.

But many local leaders say their economies have taken a hard hit.

Democratic farmer labor party congressional candidate dan feehan invited southeastern minnesota leaders to speak on a zoom round table.

One of the speakers was austin mayor tom stiehm.

Feehan asked each panel member what they need from washington to help their community get through the covi?19 pandemic.

Mayor stiehm says he'd like clear direction.

I think we're getting mixed messages on just about everything out of washington right now and its just not sustainable.

Its making a tough situation so much harder for us and as a mayor, its emboldening our citizens to come at us one of the big takeaways... some of the local leaders taking part in the round table say they have yet to see any of the money they were promised from the cares act.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thanks, annalise.

An albert lea school board member also expressed concern about school funding*and whether or not classes will resume in the fall.