Tippecanoe Counties first COVID-19 diagnoses comes home after recovering

On Thursday Rob Kochon’s family and friends welcomed him home for the first time since he has recovered.

Was announced back in march.

Today his family and friends welcomed him home for the first time since he has recovered.

I had to opportunity to talk with rob kochon who shared what it was like recovering from covid-19.

(nats welcome home( it was a warm welcome and a sweet surprise for rob kochon and his wife carol.

"i didn't know i knew so many people."- rob rob's family and neighborhood surprised with a welcome home gathering.

(nats clapping( but this welcome home is something rob himself wasn't sure was going to happen.

"i was put on a ventilator and i was on there for 23 days..

And i am told that very few if any survive especially since i am 68 years old.

After rob was put on the ventilator..

He had a long road ahead before his recovery.

"while i was on the ventilator i coded three times... my heart stopped three times and they brought me back and one of the times that they were doing cpr they broke a rib and it punctured my lung."-rob even though he had complications..

He eventually overcame covid-19.

"it's be quite a journey but i'm glad were home."

A journey he feels..

Wouldn't have ended the way it did with out his faith and his family.

"they have a sign at the hospital and it says god heals we help.

The staff firmly believes that and i firmly believe that too."

It's happy ending... to battle with a disease many are still fighting today.

"this was definitely a miracle and he has had many of the medical proffesionals in florida and here say that.

When you look at his numbers when you look at his labs when you look at all of that there is just no doubt that this was a miracle."-katie rob says he thinks he contracted the coronavirus back on march 11th when he was on a plane that was at full capacity.

