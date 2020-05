Can hydroxychloroquine treat, prevent covid-19?

SPOILER ALERT ..

IT COULD BEVERY BUSY.

4 IN YOUR CORNERCOVERAGE ON W-F-T-X STARTS NOW.4’s IN YOUR CORNER GETTING YOUANSWERS TONIGHT ABOUT THEANTI-MALARIA DRUG THE PRESIDENTSAYS HE’S TAKING.

HE CLAIMS IT’SA PRECAUTION AGAINS COVID.

I’MPATRICK NOLAN.I’M JANE MONREAL LIVE AT FORTMYERS YACHT BASIN.

FOX 4’SROCHELLE ALLEYNE SPOKE WITH ALEE HEALTH PHARMACIST TO FINDOUT MORE FOR YOU.Reporter: "Is it pronouncedhydroxychloroquine(*queen*)?Ashely: "Usually we sayhydroxychloroquine(*quinn*)?IT’S A MEDICINE THAT MIGHT BE ALITTLE TRICKY TO PRONOUNCE --BUT THERE’S NO QUESTION ABOUTTHIS DRUG’S IMPORTANT ROLE INTREATING THINGS LIKE MALARIA ANDAUTOIMMUNE DISEASES.BUT AFTER NEWS THAT SOME PEOPLE-- INCLUDING THE PRESIDENT --HAVE TAKEN IT TO PREVENT ORTREAT COVID-19...MANY ARE NOWWONDERING IF THEY SHOULD TOO.A LEE HEALTH PHARMACIST SAYS--SOME INITIAL TESTS HAVE SHOWNTHIS OUTCOME...((Ashley Cubillos// Lee HealthInfectious Diseases ClinicalPharmacist))"We see some antiviralactivity."WHILE THOSE RESULTS MAY SOUNDPROMISING -- CUBILLOS SAYSTHERE’S MORE TESTING THAT *STILLNEEDS TO BE DONE BEFORE WE’LLHAVE A DEFINITE ANSWER.SHE ADDS THAT WAITING FOR THERESULTS OF THOSE TESTS ISESPECIALLY IMPORTANT -- WHEN YOUCONSIDER THE SIDE EFFECTS THISDRUG CAN HAVE.((Ashley Cubillos// Lee HealthInfectious Diseases ClinicalPharmacist))"Hydroxychloroquine has somerisks, as you may have hear,pertaining to causing abnormalheart rhythm, it can mess withyour blood sugar."CUBILLOS SAYS IN THE MEANTIMETHE BEST THING YOU CAN DO TOKEEP YOURSELF HEALTHY AS OURSTATE REOPENS-- IS TO FOLLOWC-D-C GUIDELINES.((Ashley Cubillos// Lee HealthInfectious Diseases ClinicalPharmacist))"Wash your