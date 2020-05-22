Framework towards reopening Arizona schools expected soon

Schools expected soon items.[0].image.alt Photo by: Tero Vesalainen via Getty Images School supplies in classroom.

Blackboard or chalkboard in class.

Teaching, lesson, lecture and science concept.

Math equation written in the background.

By: Mark PhillipsPosted at 5:39 PM, May 21, 2020 and last updated 5:39 PM, May 21, 2020 PHOENIX — For several weeks, a task force set up by the Arizona Department of Education has been busy developing what the agency calls adaptable and flexible guidelines for reopening schools.

The plan will be ready soon.

Providing the framework for what Governor Ducey described Wednesday as his "aspirational" hope to get children back in school.

"We're working with the education community, school leaders on a plan to safely resume school in the fall," Governor Ducey said.

Recent Stories from abc15.com The Department of Education is working with representatives from the education community, school nurses and public health experts to devise a plan for reopening Arizona Schools.