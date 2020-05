Santa Cruz County will issue new health order, keeps beach restrictions

ALIGN THE COUNTY WITHTHE STATE...REOPENING PET GROOMING,CAR WASHES, MORE CHILDCARE AND MORE OUTDOOACTIVITIES...WHAT IT WILL NOTREOPEN..ARE BEACHES..AS SHELTER-IN-PLACEORDERS LINGER ON..AND THE WEATHERWARMS UP..CAPITOLA BEACH ISSEEING MORE VISITORS..01:11:13 "EVEN LASTWEEKEND BEFORE THEWEATHER IT STARTED TORAIN, WE HAD QUITE A FEWPEOPLE DOWN HERE."01:19:14 "ABOUT A WEEKAGO WE HAD A REALLY BUSYWEEKEND." THURSDAY...ON THE EVE OF AMEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND..YOU ALMOST COULDN'TTELL SANTA CRUZCOUNTY BEACHES ARECLOSED BETWEEN 11 AMAND 5 PM ...THE ONLY EXCEPTIONS...IF YOU'RE GOING TO USETHE WATER...OR YOU'RE WATCHINGYOUR LITTLE ONEHANG-10..BUT THE SIGNS ANDCAUTION TAPE SERVE ASA REMINDER..AS DO THE OFFICERSSITTING AT THE MOUTHOF A POPULAR ENTRANCE..01:20:07 "TWO OF MY KIDSTHAT SURF DON'T, TWODON'T.

THE TWO THAT DOSURF ARE ALLOWED TO USETHE WATER, THE TWO THATDON'T ARE NOT ALLOWED TOBE ON THE BEACH AT ALL.

ITSEEMS UNFAIR, IT SEEMSDISCRIMINATORY TO ME."IT'S WHY CHRIS AMSDENSTARTED A FACEBOOKGROUP...AND A GROWINGPETITION ...01:16:18 "WE HAVE INEXCESS OF 600 SIGNATURESALREADY." TAKE 2 AMSDENSAYS THE RESTRICTIOSNARE ARBITRARY..BUT THE COUNTY SAYSTHE RESTRICTIONSTHEY'RE IN PLACE TOPREVENT A FLOOD OFVISITORS FROM OTU OFTOWN..WHICH THEY SAY SO FARIS WORKING...26:26 "WE CONSIDEREDCLOSING THE BEACHESALTOGETHER OVER THISMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND."AND AT THIS TIME..THERE IS NO SPECIFICTIMELINE OR CRITERIAFOR WHEN THERESTRICTIONS WILL BELIFTED.26:42 "WE WILL MAKE ADECISION TO CONTINUE AS ISAND SEE HOW MEMORIALDAY WEEKEND GOES AT THEBEACHES.IF IT GOES REALLY WELL WE'LLBE ABLE TO GET THINGSOPEN FOR FOURTH OF JULYBUT WE'LL SEE HOW THINGSGO THIS WEEKEND."01:18:45 "THERE'S GOTTABE ALTERNATIVE WAYS THATGAIL NEWEL AND THE BOARDOF SUPERVISORS CAN FIND TOLIMIT THE OUT OF TOWNVISITORS THAT AREIMPACTING TEH BEACHESWHILE STILL ALLOWING THELOCAL CITIZENS TO ACCESSOUR BEACHES."NEWEL SAID WHILETOURISM PLAYS A LARGEPART IN THE SANTA CRUZCOUNTY ECONOMY..IT IS ALSO QUOTE THEGREATEST DANGER FROMA DISEASE PERSPECTIVE.ERIN..

BACK TO YOU.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTYSAYS IT IS READY