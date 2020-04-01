Global  

Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Latin America has overtaken the US and Europe in new daily coronavirus cases for three days now becoming the new epicentre of the pandemic.

Peru's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000: health ministry

Peru's number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, the Ministry of Health reported on...
Reuters - Published

Peru's Vizcarra says coronavirus outbreak at its peak, expected to begin slow decline

Peru's rate of coronavirus cases is peaking and will begin a slow decline, President Martin Vizcarra...
Reuters - Published


Ecuador Indigenous community fears extinction from coronavirus [Video]

Ecuador Indigenous community fears extinction from coronavirus

Dozens from the Siekopai nation along Ecuador-Peru border flee to the Amazon for shelter.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Denver man, stuck in Peru as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, told he's going home soon [Video]

Denver man, stuck in Peru as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, told he's going home soon

Joseph Eisele first arrived in Peru on March 12, three days before the Peruvian government shutdown the borders. After weeks stuck in the country, he's finally coming back home.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:08Published