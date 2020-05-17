Global  

WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre'

WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre'

WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre'

Brazil, whose president has resisted restrictions, is the hardest-hit country in the region with over 330,890 cases.

Latin America named coronavirus epicentre as Trump seeks US reopening

South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, the World...
Brazil overtakes Russia in coronavirus cases; now second highest

The grim milestone comes as the WHO calls South America 'a new epicentre' of the deadly virus.
Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 [Video]

Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Latin America has overtaken the US and Europe in new daily coronavirus cases for three days now becoming the new epicentre of the pandemic.

China's Wuhan has tested third of residents for coronavirus [Video]

China's Wuhan has tested third of residents for coronavirus

City embarks on enormous testing exercise after emergence of new clusters of cases following end of lockdown.

