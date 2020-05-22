Global  

Equity indices flat ahead of RBI Governor's press meet

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das prepared to address a press conference.

Reports said he could announce the continuation of liquidity support measures to support the economy in view of COVID-19 lead countrywide lockdown.

At 9:55 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 34 points at 30,967 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 2 points at 9,108.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 1.8 per cent.

Nifty metal was down by 1.4 per cent.

