Crash in Rome prompts investigations, road closures

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Morning... state d-o-t officials have issued a traffic alert in the city of rome.

It happened just before midnight in the intersection of black river boulevard and east dominick street.

Other details are limited at this point.

Our camera crews on scene say at least two ambulances with amcare were called as well as mercy flight helicopter.

Reps from the state department of transportation tell us black river boulevard is closed this morning in both directions between ace place and brook street in the city of rome.

We will let you know when it reopens.

