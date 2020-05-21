Global  

Victoria's Secret To Close 251 Stores After Coronavirus Hit To Business

Victoria's Secret To Close 251 Stores After Coronavirus Hit To Business

Victoria's Secret To Close 251 Stores After Coronavirus Hit To Business

Victoria's Secret is among the latest retail chains to be impacted by the economic recession created by the spread of coronavirus.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Victoria's Secret to close 250 stores as L Brands starts its big breakup

Victoria's Secret will close 250 stores this year as L Brands Inc. prepares to break up its two...
Retail Apocalypse: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Neiman Marcus has become the first American department store to file for bankruptcy protection during...
