ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Success of 'The Last Dance' Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 days ago ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Success of 'The Last Dance' According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the upcoming project will be called 'Man in the Arena'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Brady to be focus of latest ESPN series following The Last Dance success Tom Brady will be the focal point of a new ESPN series about his legendary NFL career, following the...

Daily Star - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this PTHero RT @ProFootballTalk: If a third-world dictator produced a documentary on the life of said third-world dictator, we'd laugh out loud; when a… 1 day ago For The Win ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Success of 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/5O9ToFCDOh 2 days ago Paul Quibell-smith ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/ZTsJfr1Dbx 2 days ago Haley Thayer RT @ForTheWin: ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Success of 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/aLXFmrdSU0 2 days ago For The Win ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Success of 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/aLXFmrdSU0 2 days ago Ronnie Fernandez I cant wait to not watch this #ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following #TheLastDance https://t.co/3ehI2i0ur4 2 days ago JordanNews ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/4YPhVUAMMR via Hypebeast 2 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Michael Jordan's The Last Dance Success https://t.co/SlrLYYamr8 3 days ago